The Latest: Returning Grande fans shaken by London attack

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of the suicide bombing that killed 22 people attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England:

(all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Ariana Grande fans have begun arriving for the American pop singer’s Manchester benefit concert, nervous but determined to show solidarity with the victims of the suicide bombing at an earlier Grande show in the city.

Stacie Richardson and James Bend, both 19, say there were shaken after the May 22 attack at Manchester Arena. But that wasn’t going to stop them from coming back to show support for both Grande and the 22 people killed in the attack.

Richardson says “Ariana is very brave to come back so soon.”

The teenagers say that the car and knife rampage in London on Saturday night did little to ease their worries.

Linda Tipping, 50, and Laura Mayren, 26, from Chorley in northwest England, say they were determined to enjoy themselves even as London was reeling.

Tipping says: “We can’t let them stop us.”

___

3:15 p.m.

Police in Manchester, England have released a 23-year-old man who had been arrested as part of the investigation into the attack on an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.

Greater Manchester Police said Sunday the man was let go without being charged with a crime.

They say that leaves 11 men in custody for questioning. The men are being held on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act. They have not been identified or charged.

Seven other suspects detained after the May 22 suicide bombing were released without charges earlier.

The bomb was detonated by 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a Briton of Libyan descent who died in the blast. Police are trying to uncover clues about a suspected network that supported him.

Grande is scheduled to perform a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday night.