The Latest: May calls for major investigation of cladding

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the deadly tower block fire in London (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has told her Cabinet that “a major national investigation” should take place into the use of cladding panels fitted onto buildings across the country.

Her comments on Tuesday came after tests showed that all samples of building materials submitted so far have failed fire safety tests. The samples came from 95 buildings in 32 areas around England.

The national testing was ordered after flammable cladding was blamed for the rapid spread of the June 14 inferno at west London’s Grenfell Tower, which claimed at least 79 lives.

The aluminum composite panels are widely used to help insulate buildings and improve their appearance.

___

11:30 a.m.

British police have formally identified a 5-year-old boy as a victim in London’s Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. An official says he died of smoke inhalation.

Scotland Yard on Tuesday named Isaac Paulous, releasing a statement from his family that read: “We will all miss our kind, energetic, generous little boy.”

At an inquest into four victims of the June 14 inferno at Grenfell Tower, which killed at least 79 people, Westminster Coroner’s Court officer Eric Sword said Paulous’ preliminary cause of death was “inhalation of fire fumes.”

The boy’s body was found on the building’s 13th floor and had to be identified through dental records.

Coroner Fiona Wilcox said Monday that 18 of the victims have so far been formally identified.