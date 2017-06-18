502

The Latest: Corbyn: Empty homes for London fire victims

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 6:31 am 06/18/2017 06:31am
People take photos of Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during a visit to the scene of the massive fire in Grenfell Tower, in rear, in London, Thursday, June 15, 2017. A massive fire raced through the 24-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the London high-rise tragedy (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

The leader of Britain’s main opposition party is calling for the government to take over empty homes for use by residents displaced by the London high-rise fire.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Sunday the government has the power to take over empty apartments and offer them to the hundreds of Grenfell Tower residents left homeless in Wednesday’ inferno.

He told ITV: “Occupy it, compulsory purchase it, requisition it — there’s a lot of things you can do.”

He said the situation has become an emergency and that “all assets” should be brought to the table.

The government is struggling to find temporary housing for people who lived in the 24-story tower. At least 58 people are believed to have died in the blaze.

___

9:40 a.m.

British officials say they are helping the Syrian family of the first officially confirmed victim of the London tower blaze to come to Britain.

The Home Office said late Saturday night it will make arrangements for the family of Mohammad Alhajali to “travel to the U.K. in these terribly sad circumstances.”

The 23-year-old Alhajali is the only victim of the Grenfell Tower fire to be officially named as the difficult process of identifying human remains continues.

His family said in a statement that Alhajali “came to the U.K. because he had ambitions and aims for his life and for his family.”

Police say at least 58 people are either confirmed or presumed dead, with the figure likely to rise in coming days.

Other victims have been named by their families.

