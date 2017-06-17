502

The Latest: About $4 million raised for London fire victims

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 2:54 am 06/17/2017 02:54am
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, second right, looks at donations made to the members of the community affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London during a visit to the Westway Sports Centre which is providing temporary shelter for those who have been made homeless in the disaster, Friday June 16, 2017. Relatives of those missing after a high-rise tower blaze in London are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hopes the death toll will not rise to three figures. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the London high-rise fire (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

More than 3 million pounds ($3.8 million) has been raised for victims of the London high-rise fire that has killed at least 30 people and left dozens homeless.

Londoners and others have also donated huge amounts of food, water and clothing, and shelter, to survivors.

Three appeals on the JustGiving site have helped to raise the 3 million pounds, and London’s Evening Standard newspaper has launched a separate appeal that has raised at least 1.5 million pounds ($1.9 million) by Saturday morning. The British government has announced a 5 million-pound ($6.3 million) emergency fund for the victims.

The inferno Wednesday morning at the 24-story Grenfell Tower has led to community anger and protests over the government’s response.

___

7:20 a.m.

London firefighters are continuing the grim search after a high-rise fire that killed at least 30 people as public anger about the blaze continues to grow.

Many are demanding answers for how the blaze spread so quickly. Britain’s Press Association says around 70 people are missing.

Queen Elizabeth II marked her official birthday Saturday by saying Britain remains “resolute in the face of adversity” after the horrendous fire and recent extremist attacks in London and Manchester.

The 91-year-old monarch said it is “difficult to escape a very somber mood” on what is normally a day of celebration.

The government has promised a full public inquiry.

Scuffles broke out near the Kensington and Chelsea town hall offices Friday as demonstrators chanting “We want justice!” surged toward the doors.

