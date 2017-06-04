Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Terror attacks strike heart…

Terror attacks strike heart of London; 6 people killed

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 1:24 am 06/04/2017 01:24am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Police specialists are collecting evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed six people and injured more than 30 others. Prime Minister Theresa May planned…

LONDON (AP) — Police specialists are collecting evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed six people and injured more than 30 others.

Prime Minister Theresa May planned to chair an emergency security Cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis.

The assault began when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Witnesses say three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.

More than 30 victims are being treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents.” Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley says while they believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation continues.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Terror attacks strike heart…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays June 4-10
Best hikes in the DC area
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Today in History: June 4
June Entertainment Guide 2017
2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
14 best jobs for work-life balance
10 recipes for the grill
Harper, Strickland brawl
Rolling Thunder ‘Ride for Freedom’
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Best burgers in DC
Outdoor movie guide
How to avoid summer airline fees
Top 10 wines for any occasion
Victims of the Manchester bombing
Ranking every ‘Star Wars’ movie ever made
Sir Roger Moore, 1927-2017
New shark exhibit
NoMa murals
Lower Delaware restaurants
OC restaurants
2017 Celebrity Deaths
16 new water park additions for 2017
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note