State of emergency declared on quake-hit Greek island Lesbos

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 5:42 am 06/13/2017 05:42am
A bulldozer removes the debris of a damaged building after an earthquake in the village of Vrissa on the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, Monday, June 12, 2017. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 badly damaged scores of homes on the eastern Greek island of Lesbos Monday, killing one woman and injuring several people. (AP Photo/Apostolis Paraskevopoulos)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece have declared a state of emergency on the island of Lesbos after an earthquake left one woman dead and more than 800 people displaced.

The 6.2 magnitude undersea quake on Monday occurred south of Lesbos but was felt as far as Istanbul, Turkey.

Officials from the island’s regional government on Tuesday said homes in 12 villages in southern Lesbos had been seriously damaged or destroyed. The mostly elderly residents affected were being housed with relatives, in hotels or at an army-run shelter.

The earthquake marked the second crisis to hit the island in the last two years, after hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees, including many fleeing war in Syria and Iraq, crossed to Lesbos on boats from Turkey as they headed to Europe.

Europe News