800

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Spanish victim of London…

Spanish victim of London attacks died of stab to the back

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 6:04 am 06/10/2017 06:04am
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Foreign Ministry says a British autopsy concluded that Ignacio Echeverria, the Spaniard who confronted assailants during last weekend’s attacks in London, died after being stabbed in the back.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman, speaking anonymously in line with official policy, said Saturday that Echeverria’s family shared the information with the ministry after the autopsy was performed on Friday.

Witnesses described seeing the 39-year-old Echeverria using a skateboard against attackers before he fell to the ground during last Saturday’s attacks on and near London Bridge. He was employed in London by HSBC bank.

Seven other people also died in the attack on June 3.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Spanish victim of London…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News