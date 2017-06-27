Spain says fire that threatened Donana park “under control”

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s interior minister says firefighters have brought under control a wildfire that threatened Donana National Park, a celebrated conservation wetland and home to the endangered Iberian lynx.

In a note on his official Twitter account Tuesday, Juan Ignacio Zoido says that roads had been reopened in the area and some 250 soldiers deployed to combat the blaze were returning to base.

Some 600 firefighters, including the soldiers, have been working to prevent the fire on Spain’s southwestern coast from spreading east to Donana, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994.

It was not immediately known when the fire, which started Saturday, might be fully extinguished.

There were no casualties although some 2,000 people had to be evacuated from their homes and campsites.