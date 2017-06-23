502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Spain detains man linked…

Spain detains man linked to Danish group that financed IS

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 4:58 am 06/23/2017 04:58am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry says police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a network of Danish companies that financed and recruited militants for the Islamic State group.

A ministry statement Friday said the suspect, a Danish national of Moroccan origin, worked with a network of least 24 companies that evaded more than 8 million euros in taxes to finance the IS. It gave no details on which companies were involved.

Police say the group recruited at least 10 IS combatants from Denmark, Germany and Spain.

The man was arrested in Spain’s north African enclave of Melilla in an operation coordinated with Danish police.

The ministry said police in 2012 began investigating Melilla residents who were registered as holding senior posts in Danish companies despite having little or no financial training.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Spain detains man linked…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News