502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Son of EU Council…

Son of EU Council head questioned over Polish financial scam

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 6:27 am 06/21/2017 06:27am
Share
The son of European Council head, Donald Tusk, Michal Tusk, right, and his lawyer Roman Giertych, left, attend a special parliamentary commission session in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The commission is questioning Tusk about his work for an airline that was a subsidiary of Amber Gold financial firm that turned out to be a pyramid scheme. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The son of the European Council president is being questioned by Poland’s parliamentary commission as part of an investigation into one of the country’s biggest financial scams.

The questioning is seen by many as part of the current ruling party’s effort to undermine their political foe, former prime minister Donald Tusk, in Poland and in the EU.

Donald Tusk’s son, Michal Tusk, had worked as spokesman and consultant for an airline that was a subsidiary of Amber Gold financial, a business that turned out to be a pyramid scheme.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the commission wanted to know how Tusk got the job. Amber Gold operated between 2009 and 2012 when Donald Tusk was Poland’s prime minister.

The commission wants to know why Donald Tusk’s government failed to stop the scheme.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Son of EU Council…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News