Serbia’s first gay PM- designate honored by nomination

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 10:19 am 06/16/2017 10:19am
Ana Brnabic, nominated as the prime minister-designate, which could also make her the first female head of government in the country's history, speaks with local officials in Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia, Friday, June 16, 2017. Serbia's president on Thursday nominated the highly conservative country's first openly gay prime minister, a move likely to infuriate both the Christian Orthodox church and ultranationalists.(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

VRNJACKA BANJA, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic says it is an honor to serve the country and thanked the president for trusting her.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic nominated Brnabic as the conservative country’s first openly gay prime minister, a move which infuriated nationalists.

Brnabic said Friday: “I’m proud and still too emotional from all of this.”

Her government needs formal approval by Serbia’s parliament next week for her to become the first female head of government in Serbia.

Brnabic’s nomination is considered part of Vucic’s tactics to please the West amid strong pressure from Moscow to maintain influence in the region and keep Serbia away from Western integration.

Pro-Russian opposition official Bosko Obradovic says U.S.-educated Brnabic is “a foreign agent” who was nominated to the position by the West.

