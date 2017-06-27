502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Senior Russian lawmaker accuses…

Senior Russian lawmaker accuses US of provocation over Syria

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 4:55 am 06/27/2017 04:55am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian lawmaker has dismissed the United States’ warning about a potential chemical weapons attack in Syria as “provocation.”

In a stern warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad Monday night, the White House claimed “potential” evidence that Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

Assad had denied responsibility for the April 4 attack in the rebel-held Idlib province that killed dozens of people, and Russia, Assad’s key backer, sided with him. Days later, President Donald Trump launched a retaliatory cruise missile strike on a Syrian government-controlled air base.

Frants Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the defense and security committee at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, on Tuesday accused the United States of “preparing a new attack on the positions of Syrian forces.”

In comments to state-owned RIA Novosti, he added: “Preparations for a new cynical and unprecedented provocation are underway.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Senior Russian lawmaker accuses…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: 2017 BET Awards

See the stars take the red carpet and the stage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News