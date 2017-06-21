Security high at Brussels stations after man exploded device

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian official says security will remain high Wednesday at Brussels rail facilities after a man blew up an explosive device at the city’s Central Station.

The man was shot by soldiers after detonating a small device there late Tuesday. He later died. No one else was hurt.

Central Station was due to re-open early Wednesday. Staff had begun arriving at the station in the morning but a police cordon was still in place.

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon told VRT broadcaster that it is important to address security concerns but avoid over-reacting.

He warned “against a society where we always and everywhere will be checked. If we do that, it would be fulfilling the aim of the terrorists.”