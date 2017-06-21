502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Security high at Brussels…

Security high at Brussels stations after man exploded device

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 2:03 am 06/21/2017 02:03am
Share
Police patrol outside Central Station in Brussels on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Belgian authorities said they foiled a "terror attack" Tuesday when soldiers shot and killed a suspect after a small explosion at a busy Brussels train station that continued a week of attacks in the capitals of Europe. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian official says security will remain high Wednesday at Brussels rail facilities after a man blew up an explosive device at the city’s Central Station.

The man was shot by soldiers after detonating a small device there late Tuesday. He later died. No one else was hurt.

Central Station was due to re-open early Wednesday. Staff had begun arriving at the station in the morning but a police cordon was still in place.

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon told VRT broadcaster that it is important to address security concerns but avoid over-reacting.

He warned “against a society where we always and everywhere will be checked. If we do that, it would be fulfilling the aim of the terrorists.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Security high at Brussels…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Monday's storms

Fierce storms, including a tornado, inundated the D.C. region. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News