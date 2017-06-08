Scottish Episcopal Church to allow same-sex weddings

LONDON (AP) — The Scottish Episcopal Church has voted to allow its clerics to marry same-sex couples, the first Anglican branch in Britain to permit gay weddings in church.

Church members voted Thursday to remove the doctrinal clause which stated that marriage is a “union of one man and one woman.”

The church’s presiding bishop, the Most Rev. David Chillingworth, called it “a momentous step.”

He said that “our church now affirms that a same-sex couple are not just married but are married in the sight of God.”

The move puts the Scottish church at odds with the official stance of the Anglican Communion, which holds that marriage is the union of a man and a woman.

Last year the U.S. Episcopal Church was sanctioned by Anglican leaders for authorizing same-sex marriages.