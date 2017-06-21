502

Europe News

Romanian prime minister, gov’t ousted in no-confidence vote

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:38 am 06/21/2017 07:38am
Luxembourg Premier Xavier Bettel, right, looks at Romanian counterpart Sorin Grindeanu, during a welcoming ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, June 16, 2017. The prime minister of Luxembourg has urged Romania to speedily resolve a political crisis sparked when the ruling party withdrew support for the prime minister who then refused to step down.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s prime minister and his government were ousted Wednesday in a no-confidence vote submitted by members of his own party.

A total of 241 lawmakers approved the motion, more than the 233 votes required. The governing Social Democratic Party filed the motion to oust Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, saying that he had failed to implement the party’s political agenda.

Grindeanu, in office since January, had refused to resign and rejects the assessment of his performance. He claims powerful party leader Liviu Dragnea wants to replace him with a party loyalist.

“This is a sad day for us. The premier did not perform,” Dragnea told lawmakers before the vote Wednesday. “It didn’t go badly, it went quite well, but that’s not enough.”

Dragnea himself is barred from being prime minister because of a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging.

After the vote was announced, some Social Democrats hugged each other. The party will now choose a candidate for prime minister who needs to be nominated by President Klaus Iohannis. Talks with the president are scheduled for Monday and Iohannis has the right to refuse a candidate. Parliament then votes to approve the new government.

