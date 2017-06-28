502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Romania, Bulgarian presidents talk…

Romania, Bulgarian presidents talk NATO, Black Sea security

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 4:59 am 06/28/2017 04:59am
Share
Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev, right, attends a welcoming ceremony with Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The presidents of Bulgaria and Romania have discussed NATO, security in the Black Sea region, trade and European Union issues.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was greeted Wednesday morning by a guard of honor at the Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest ahead of discussions with his counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

The leaders talked about the presidency of the EU, which Bulgaria takes over on Jan. 1, 2018, and Romania a year later. Radev said the neighbors had bilateral trade worth 4 billion euros ($4.48 billion) last year.

The neighbors joined the EU in 2007. Radev is on a two-day visit to Romania.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Romania, Bulgarian presidents talk…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News