Report: Norwegian mass murderer legally changes his name

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:51 am 06/09/2017 10:51am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who is serving a 21-year sentence for killing 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage in Norway, has legally changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen.

The Verdens Gang newspaper on Friday cited the central National Registry that contains information on Norway residents. .

The inmate’s lawyer, Oeystein Storrvik, told the tabloid he didn’t know when or why the 38-year-old changed his name. Storrvik was not immediately available for comment.

Norway’s top court on Thursday rejected an appeal by Breivik, saying the country didn’t violate his human rights by isolating him in jail. He also had claimed that frequent strip searches and the fact that he was often handcuffed during the early part of his incarceration violated his rights.

