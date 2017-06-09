800

Europe News

Protesters arrested outside Russian parliament

Protesters arrested outside Russian parliament

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 3:48 am 06/09/2017 03:48am
MOSCOW (AP) — Several people have been arrested during an impromptu rally outside the Russian parliament to protest a controversial plan to tear down Soviet-era low-rise apartment blocks.

About 300 people showed up at the State Duma on Friday morning ahead of the second reading of a bill that would allow Moscow City Hall to relocate 1.6 million people and pull down entire neighborhoods of Soviet-era buildings in arguably Russia’s largest redevelopment project

City Hall has insisted that the buildings are too dilapidated, but many residents see the plans as an encroachment on their constitutional rights and do not want to move elsewhere.

If the bill passes in the second reading on Thursday, the parliament will then only be able to adopt it or reject it, but not amend it.

