Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Probe turns up heat…

Probe turns up heat on Macron’s squeaky-clean pledges

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 3:48 am 06/01/2017 03:48am
Share
French Social Cohesion minister Richard Ferrand arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend a cabinet meeting, in Paris, France, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — A French prosecutor has announced the opening of an investigation into one of President Emmanuel Macron’s ministers and closest supporters, casting fresh doubts over the newly elected French leader’s pledges of squeaky-clean government.

Having previously said there were no grounds for an investigation, the prosecutors’ office in Brest in western France reversed course and said Thursday it is opening a probe of Territorial Cohesion Minister Richard Ferrand.

The U-turn follows a drumbeat of media revelations and questions about Ferrand’s business practices before he became a lawmaker in 2012, when he led a Brittany insurance company.

The prosecutors’ statement said police will investigate whether there are grounds to suspect Ferrand for property crimes, lack of probity and violating insurance codes.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Probe turns up heat…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 Outdoor Movie Guide

Outdoor movie season is officially here! So grab a picnic blanket and get ready to watch movie stars under the stars. See a round-up of outdoor flicks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News