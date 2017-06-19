502

Portugal says 1 of its soldiers killed in Mali terror attack

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 7:49 am 06/19/2017 07:49am
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese military says one of its soldiers on a European Union training mission in Mali has died in what it calls a terrorist attack.

The military says in a statement the attack occurred Sunday at the Hotel Le Campement Kangaba, in the outskirts of Bamako, the West African country’s capital.

The statement Monday said the hotel was an approved rest and recreation location for soldiers on duty with the EU mission.

Other foreign troops were at the hotel at the time but the statement did not mention any other injuries or fatalities in the attack, nor did it provide further details.

A Malian official said Monday that two died in the attack and the four assailants were killed.

