502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Pope: Learning from refugees'…

Pope: Learning from refugees’ hopes and pain dissolves fear

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 7:00 am 06/18/2017 07:00am
Share
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he prepares to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is calling for the faithful to not only welcome refugees, but to personally learn from their stories as a way to curb fears and “distorted” ideologies about them.

Francis made the appeal Sunday as he marked the U.N.’s World Day of Refugees, which will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Speaking from his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, Francis prayed for all those who have lost their lives fleeing war and persecution. He said their stories of pain and hope are actually an opportunity for reciprocal understanding.

He said: “In reality, personal meetings with refugees can dissolve fears and distorted ideologies and become paths for growth in humanity.”

Francis’ four-year papacy has been marked by his profound solidarity with refugees and demand that countries build bridges of welcome, not walls.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Pope: Learning from refugees'…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News