800

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Polish president voices support…

Polish president voices support for referendum on refugees

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 8:15 am 06/08/2017 08:15am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says he supports holding a referendum asking Poles if they want to accept refugees, but he says the vote should be held only in 2019 if the matter is still a “problem” then.

Such a referendum would see Poland following in the footsteps of Hungary, where voters last year were asked if they wanted to resettle refugees in their country as part of a European Union program. Hungarians voted overwhelmingly against resettlement, but the vote had no validity because of low turnout.

It’s not clear what the point of the vote would be in Poland, where a nationalist party that vehemently opposes accepting refugees has a strong hold on power.

In Hungary, the referendum allowed Prime Minister Viktor Orban to keep his anti-migrant message on the political agenda.

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Polish president voices support…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News