Polish president voices support for referendum on refugees

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says he supports holding a referendum asking Poles if they want to accept refugees, but he says the vote should be held only in 2019 if the matter is still a “problem” then.

Such a referendum would see Poland following in the footsteps of Hungary, where voters last year were asked if they wanted to resettle refugees in their country as part of a European Union program. Hungarians voted overwhelmingly against resettlement, but the vote had no validity because of low turnout.

It’s not clear what the point of the vote would be in Poland, where a nationalist party that vehemently opposes accepting refugees has a strong hold on power.

In Hungary, the referendum allowed Prime Minister Viktor Orban to keep his anti-migrant message on the political agenda.