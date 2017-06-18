502

Police: Vehicle strikes several pedestrians on London road

LONDON (AP) — A vehicle struck pedestrians on a north London road early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said. One person has been arrested.

Sky News reported that police said the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.

Transportation officials said roads in the area were being closed. No other details were immediately available.

Britain’s terrorist alert has been set at “severe” meaning an attack is highly likely.

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

