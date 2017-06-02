Europe News

Police release more images of Manchester bomber

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 6:04 am 06/02/2017 06:04am
LONDON (AP) — Police have released new CCTV images of the Manchester bomber’s last moments, hoping to piece together his final preparations before the concert blast.

The images released Friday came as Salman Abedi’s cousins acknowledged that they were traumatized by last week’s attack at the Manchester Arena, where 22 people died. Isaac and Abz Forjani, who were arrested and released without charge, expressed shock at Abedi’s actions.

Isaac Forjani told the BBC it’s “not easy” being connected to “22 lost, innocent lives.” He says “the fact that the person that did this is related to us by blood is something that’s going to stay with me for the rest of my life.”

The developments came amid reports ticket scalpers were attempting to profit from the upcoming Ariana Grande concert to benefit victims.

