800

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Police officer, others injured…

Police officer, others injured in Munich subway shooting

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 4:02 am 06/13/2017 04:02am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Several people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting early Tuesday at a Munich subway station, police said.

Munich police said in a tweet that the policewoman’s injuries were serious. The suspect was also injured and is in custody.

The shooting occurred during a morning police check at the Unterfoehring subway station, Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein said.

He had no further details, but Munich’s Merkur newspaper reported that witnesses said the suspect took a police officer’s pistol and shot her, and also injured others at the scene.

Riehlein said the area has been secured and that there was no danger to the wider public.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Police officer, others injured…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 Tony Awards

See photos from red carpet arrivals to the show's biggest moments from the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News