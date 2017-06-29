502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Police: 1 killed, 1…

Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at bar in Spain

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 9:41 am 06/29/2017 09:41am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Police in northeastern Spain say they have ruled out any links to terror in a shooting at a bar that killed one man and wounded another person in a coastal town in Catalonia.

A spokesman with Catalonia’s regional police said the shooting took place around 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) in the town of Vilanova i la Geltru, which is 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Barcelona. He said police were investigating and looking for the shooter, who had fled the scene.

The spokesman said the wounded person was hospitalized in serious condition. He refused to be identified by name in accordance with his agency’s rules.

Incidents involving firearms are not common in Spain.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Police: 1 killed, 1…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News