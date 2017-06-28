502

Europe News

Nuclear waste containers shipped on river in Germany

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 5:37 am 06/28/2017 05:37am
The push boat 'Edda' pushes the transport ship loaded with three Castor containers with nuclear waste on the Neckar river in Obrigheim, Germany, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The containers will be transported to the interim storage in Neckarwestheim. It is the first nuclear waste transport across a river containing highly radioactive waste. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A transport of three containers carrying nuclear waste is being shipped on the Neckar river in southwestern Germany with heavy police protection.

The shipment of Castor containers on Wednesday is the first transport of highly radioactive material on a river in Germany. Police were protecting the barge with helicopters, police boats and officers on the banks of the rivers against possible protests by anti-nuclear activists.

The nuclear waste is being taken from the closed-down nuclear plant of Olbrigheim to an interim storage facility in Neckarwestheim. The 50-kilometer (30-mile) journey will take about 12 hours.

