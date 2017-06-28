502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » NATO chief: US allies…

NATO chief: US allies to spend $12 billion more this year

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 6:11 am 06/28/2017 06:11am
Share
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. NATO defense ministers meet on Thursday to discuss, among other issues, the situation in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s chief says U.S. allies are projected to spend around $12 billion more on defense this year, after President Donald Trump berated them for failing to boost military budgets.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that “we have really shifted gears. The (spending) trend is up and we intend to keep it up.”

Unveiling new figures, Stoltenberg said European allies and Canada have increased spending by almost $46 billion over the last three years.

He said 25 of NATO’s 29 allies aim to raise defense spending in 2017.

Only the United States, Britain, Estonia, debt-burden Greece and Poland met NATO’s spending targets last year. Romania says it will meet the 2 percent of GDP guideline this year, while Latvia and Lithuania plan to in 2018.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » NATO chief: US allies…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News