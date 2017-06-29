Merkel before G20: Paris accord irreversible, not negotiable

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union is “more determined than ever” to make the Paris accord against climate change a success following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the agreement.

Merkel stressed in a speech to the German parliament Thursday that the EU stands fully behind its commitment to the agreement. She said that “the Paris agreement is irreversible and it is not negotiable.”

Merkel will host a summit of the leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers in Hamburg on July 7-8.

Ahead of that summit, she is hosting a meeting of the European leaders who will take part in the summit later Thursday at the chancellery in Berlin.