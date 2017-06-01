Europe News

Man fires shots at Macedonia’s outgoing health minister

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 1:25 pm 06/01/2017 01:25pm
SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonian police say a man has been arrested after firing two shots at close range at the country’s outgoing health minister. No one was injured.

Police identified the 60-year-old suspect by his initials, Lj.S., and said he was being questioned.

The attack took place on the steps outside the ministry building during Thursday’s handover by Nikola Todorov to his successor.

Private 24 TV channel reported that the suspect was the grandfather of a 9-year-old girl who died two years ago as result of scoliosis complications.

The girl’s family had received health ministry approval for crucial surgery abroad on the day she died. The case shocked Macedonia and sparked protests in the capital, Skopje.

