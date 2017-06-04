Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Malta elections: Labour Party…

Malta elections: Labour Party declares victory

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 7:26 am 06/04/2017 07:26am
Share

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s prime minister is claiming victory in early elections called to consolidate the government’s position, saying unofficial results indicate a “sizeable” win for his Labour Party.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told Malta’s national broadcaster Sunday that voters had “chosen the positive campaign of the Labour Party as against the negativity and bitterness of the Nationalist Party.”

Official results will be released on Monday. A victory would give Labour a second five-year term.

Muscat called the snap elections a year early following an investigation into allegations his wife owned a company related to the Panama Papers scandal. They deny wrongdoing.

The Panama Papers leak exposed the identities of the rich and powerful around the world with offshore holdings in Panama, including also Muscat’s energy minister and chief of staff.

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Malta elections: Labour Party…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News