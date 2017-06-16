502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Macron promotes pro-Europe views…

Macron promotes pro-Europe views with other leaders in Paris

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 10:33 am 06/16/2017 10:33am
Share
French President Emmanuel Macron and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attend a joint press conference after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, June 16, 2017. French president Emmanuel Macron is holding a series of meetings with European leaders in Paris, as Brexit negotiations are due to start next week. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — French president Emmanuel Macron promoted his pro-European views in a series of meetings Friday with leaders of The Netherlands, Spain and Estonia in Paris, as Brexit negotiations are set to start next week.

Macron met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas and had a working lunch with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. Estonia will lead the work of the 28 EU member states for six months starting from July.

Defense and security issues, migration and climate change are among France’s priorities for a European summit scheduled next week.

In a joint statement in the Elysee courtyard, Macron said his meeting with Rutte helped define “common goals” of France and The Netherlands for the Brexit negotiations led by the EU executive body.

Rutte stressed that “Brexit also means that we have to protect our citizens from the economic impact that might happen.”

The newly elected Macron campaigned on a strong pro-European stance. He notably proposed a shared budget for the countries that use the euro currency to allow for joint investments, provide emergency financial help and help the eurozone better react to a financial crisis. It would be managed by a newly created joint finance minister for the eurozone.

Rajoy agreed that “we must start discussing about the (eurozone) budget” but stressed it’s a long-term goal.

Macron pushed for a Europe that protects its citizens through cooperation on defense and security but also by providing them with high standards of welfare.

The French leader called on European authorities to do more to solve the issue of low-paid workers coming from central and eastern Europe to work in the continent’s western nations, including France, on temporary assignment.

“We must change the rules,” he said, insisting that the situation is generating unfair economic competition.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Macron promotes pro-Europe views…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News