Macron kicks off Paris Air Show with airborne entrance

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 4:42 am 06/19/2017 04:42am
French President Emmanuel Macron is seated in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop transport plane before taking off from Villacoublay military airbase near Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017. Macron landed Monday at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with a F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is opening the Paris Air Show from the skies.

Macron landed Monday at the Bourget airfield in an Airbus A400-M military transport plane to launch the aviation showcase, where the latest Boeing and Airbus passenger jets will vie for attention with an F-35 warplane, drones and other and high-tech hardware.

Macron, trying to raise his international profile, appears to have chosen the A400-M to give a boost of confidence to the long-troubled European military transporter project.

Thousands are expected at the biennial aviation and defense industry gathering this week.

The industry is eager to show off its wares after a string of public relations embarrassments recently — from the United Airlines’ passenger getting dragged off a flight to British Airways’ massive outage.

