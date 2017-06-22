502

Europe News

London man died after mosque attack with “multiple injuries”

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017
LONDON (AP) — London police say 51-year-old man found dead after mosque attack last week died of “multiple injuries.”

The Metropolitan Police statement on Thursday is important because it had not been certain whether Makram Ali died of illness or as a result of the actions of a 47-year-old man who plowed a large van into a crowd of worshippers spilling out of two London mosques following Ramadan prayers.

Witnesses near the Finsbury Park attack say Ali seemed to suffer a medical episode just before the attack.

Ali came to Britain from Bangladesh when he was 10 years old. His family described him as “a quiet, gentle man” who took comfort from “spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.”

