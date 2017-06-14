1002

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Lawmakers back Spanish PM…

Lawmakers back Spanish PM Rajoy in no-confidence vote

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 8:58 am 06/14/2017 08:58am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Conservative Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has won as expected a vote of no-confidence presented in Parliament by far-left lawmakers who intended to highlight the corruption that has tainted the ruling Popular Party.

The 16-hour debate since Tuesday leading to Wednesday’s vote saw Rajoy facing the leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, who was proposed as candidate for alternative prime minister despite not having enough support in the lower house.

Rajoy bragged about his government’s record in creating jobs and boosting growth that lifted Spain’s economy out of recession. Iglesias and his supporters highlighted graft investigations into the funding of the ruling party.

The motion was backed by 82 lawmakers, with 170 voting against it and 97 abstaining.

Following the vote, Iglesias promised to keep working to oust the Popular Party.

Topics:
Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Lawmakers back Spanish PM…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News