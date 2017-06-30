502

Junker warns after French election: far-right still exists

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 6:14 am 06/30/2017 06:14am
HELSINKI (AP) — The head of the EU’s executive Commission says although far-right leader Marine Le Pen didn’t win the presidential elections in France, “the extreme right forces still exist.”

Jean-Claude Juncker told a press conference: “Don’t believe all this is over. Le Pen got 11 million votes.”

Juncker spoke in Tallinn, the Estonian capital, on Friday, a day before the Baltic nation takes over the European Union’s six-month, rotating presidency.

It is Estonia’s first experience in the office since joining the EU in 2004.

Juncker says he fully embraced the upcoming presidency’s priority of enhancing digitalization, but admitted he was not a technology fan and doesn’t own a smart phone. Estonia is one of Europe’s most tech-advanced nations.

