Europe News

Italy: Mayoral races test populists’ support

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 5:45 am 06/11/2017 05:45am
ROME (AP) — Italy’s populist 5-Star Movement is looking to expand power in mayoral elections in some 1,000 towns and small cities across the country.

The anti-euro party hopes to build momentum with Sunday’s vote, which comes ahead of national elections that must be called in less than a year.

Sunday’s balloting will also test whether the Democratic Party, led by former Premier Matteo Renzi, can rebound locally after suffering stinging losses to the 5-Stars in Rome and Turin mayoral races a year ago.

Genoa and Palermo are the largest cities up for grabs Sunday.

The Democrats, senior partner in Premier Paolo Gentiloni’s center-left coalition, are Parliament’s largest party. The opposition 5-Stars are the second largest force in the legislature and aim to gain their first premiership in elections due by 2018.

