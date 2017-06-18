502

Greenland tsunami, floods leave 4 people missing after quake

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 1:39 pm 06/18/2017 01:39pm
HELSINKI (AP) — Authorities say four people have been reported missing in Greenland after an earthquake off the Arctic island’s west coast triggered a tsunami that flooded a village.

The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said Sunday that an earthquake late Saturday with a magnitude of around 4.0 on the Richter scale struck northwestern Greenland near the village of Nuugaatsiaq. It said surging water is reported to have destroyed 11 buildings there.

Greenland public broadcaster KNR said police have evacuated 40 people from Nuugaatsiaq. In addition to those missing, it said nine people were injured, two seriously.

Experts said the quake likely triggered a landslide into the sea, resulting in the tsunami and flooding. That’s not a rare occurrence on the Arctic island that is an autonomous constituent country within Denmark.

