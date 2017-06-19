Greek, Turkish leaders meet amid tension over servicemen

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The prime ministers of Greece and Turkey are meeting in Athens, amid tension over the fate of Turkish servicemen seeking asylum in Greece whom Turkey accuses of involvement in last year’s failed coup.

Greece’s Alexis Tsipras told Binali Yildirim that despite disagreements, the two neighbors and historic regional rivals can only benefit from good relations.

He said it was positive that although both countries suffered severe difficulties recently — Greece’s debt crisis and Turkey’s coup attempt — neither tried to take advantage of the other’s troubles.

Greece and Turkey stand far apart on many fronts, including Aegean Sea boundaries and undersea exploration rights, the war-divided island of Cyprus and the servicemen.

Greece’s high court has refused to extradite the eight men to Turkey, sparking strong protests from Ankara.