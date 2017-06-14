1002

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Getty Museum returns ancient…

Getty Museum returns ancient statue to Italian government

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 8:49 pm 06/14/2017 08:49pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles is returning an ancient marble statue to Italy.

The museum announced Wednesday that the “Statue of Zeus Enthroned” is being voluntarily returned after the Italian government said it obtained a recently discovered fragment of the sculpture.

The 29-inch-high statuette is believed to date from the 1st century BC.

The museum bought the piece in 1992 from an American couple but the Los Angeles Times says (http://lat.ms/2sAWgvn ) there’s no documentation indicating it was legally exported.

At the time of purchase, the Getty’s senior antiquities curator was Marion True. Italy later indicted True for conspiracy to traffic in illegal antiquities but eventually dropped the case.

However, in the past decade, the Getty has returned dozens of artworks to Italy and Greece.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Getty Museum returns ancient…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News