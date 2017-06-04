Europe News

Germany presses Turkey for assurances on visiting troops

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 5:05 am 06/04/2017 05:05am
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is seeking assurances from Turkey putting “beyond doubt” that German lawmakers can visit troops stationed at a Turkish air base.

Sigmar Gabriel told Sunday’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper that “if Turkey cannot or will not do that at Incirlik (air base) for reasons of domestic politics,” the countries should seek an amicable agreement on ending the German troops’ presence.

Gabriel is traveling to Turkey on Monday for talks on the impasse. Turkey, angered by German authorities’ decision to grant asylum to soldiers it accuses of participating in last year’s failed coup, blocked a request for lawmakers to visit.

Germany is considering relocating to Jordan some 270 troops stationed at Incirlik with Tornado reconnaissance jets and a refueling plane in the international coalition against the Islamic State group.

