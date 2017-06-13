3002

Germany: 6 migrants convicted over attack on homeless man

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 9:15 am 06/13/2017 09:15am
BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court has rejected attempted murder charges against six young migrants who set a fire as a homeless man slept in a subway station at Christmas, convicting them on lesser charges in a case that drew intense public scrutiny.

Most of the defendants, who were from Syria and Libya and aged between 15 and 21, turned themselves in after authorities released surveillance camera footage of them. Passers-by extinguished the fire before it could spread. The victim was unhurt.

The Berlin state court on Tuesday convicted the oldest suspect of attempted bodily harm and sentenced him to 2 years and 9 months in prison.

Three teenage suspects were convicted as accessories and given eight-month suspended sentences. Another two were given four weeks’ youth detention for failing to help the victim.

