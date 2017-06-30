502

German parliament debates online hate-speech law

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 3:38 am 06/30/2017 03:38am
FILE - In this April 5,. 2017 file photo German Justice Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. German lawmakers are poised to pass a bill designed to enforce the country’s existing limits on free speech _ including the long-standing ban on Holocaust denial _ in social networks, but which critics _ including tech giants and human rights campaigners _ say could have drastic consequences for free speech online. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

BERLIN (AP) — German parliament is debating a new measure to crack down on hate speech on social networks, which critics say could have drastic consequences for free speech online.

The measure being voted on Friday is designed to enforce the country’s existing limits on speech, including the long-standing ban on Holocaust denial, and is widely expected to be adopted.

Among other things, it would fine social networking sites up to 50 million euros ($56 million) if they fail to swiftly remove illegal content, including defamatory “fake news.”

Justice Minister Heiko Maas has argued that social media networks have failed to prevent their sites from being used to spread inflammatory views and false information. He opened the debate, telling lawmakers “the worst thing that we could do would be to do nothing.”

