German official: Curbing rights would be win for terrorists

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 6:29 am 06/07/2017 06:29am
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s justice minister has assailed British Prime Minister Theresa May for suggesting that human rights protections may need to be changed in order to tackle terrorism.

Heiko Maas said Wednesday on Twitter that “whoever restricts human rights grants terrorists the first victory.”

Maas added that “the quality of a state of law becomes apparent when it is threatened.”

The recent attacks in London and Manchester prompted May to call for tougher counterterrorism laws even if it means changing human rights protections.

May, who is seeking re-election on Thursday, vowed to crack down on terrorism suspects if she wins the vote, saying that “if our human rights laws stop us from doing it, we will change the laws so we can do it.”

