German nationalist party warns prominent member on chat leak

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 4:04 am 06/26/2017 04:04am
BERLIN (AP) — The nationalist Alternative for Germany party has given a prominent member an official warning after the leak of a WhatsApp chat in which he was shown using the slogan “Germany for the Germans.”

Alternative for Germany, or AfD, hopes to enter the national parliament in a September election. The party has seen persistent infighting, and has opened expulsion proceedings against one regional leader, Bjoern Hoecke, after he suggested Germany end its tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.

News agency dpa reported the leadership on Monday delivered a warning to Andre Poggenburg, another regional leader, arguing he had “massively damaged” the party’s image. It said his reference to “expanding external borders” is incompatible with AfD’s program.

Poggenburg has said he was referring to securing Europe’s external borders.

