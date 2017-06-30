502

German foreign minister welcomes Trump-Putin meeting at G20

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, right, attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Photo via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is welcoming the prospect of a meeting between the U.S. and Russian on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 summit in Hamburg. He says the two countries are needed to solve the world’s conflicts.

President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet for the first time amid hopes that the pair can find common goals on issues such as Syria, on which they have major disagreements.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told foreign reporters in Berlin on Friday that “we need these two countries’ ability to agree in many conflicts in the world.”

Gabriel added that “it would be almost strange if they were in one city at the same meeting” and didn’t get together.

