502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German business confidence reaches…

German business confidence reaches new record high

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 4:30 am 06/26/2017 04:30am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A survey shows that business confidence in Germany has risen to another record high as managers’ view of both their outlook and their current situation brightens.

The Ifo institute said Monday that its monthly confidence index was up to 115.1 points for June from 114.6 in May, the previous record.

The Ifo’s index is calculated on the basis of firms’ views of both the current situation and the outlook for the next six months. Both elements rose in June.

The Ifo surveys some 7,000 companies for its index.

The German economy, Europe’s biggest, grew by 0.6 percent in the January-March period compared with the previous quarter. It appears to be on course for another strong performance in the current quarter.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German business confidence reaches…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News