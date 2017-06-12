800

Europe News

German authorities arrest man over darknet drugs, guns shop

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of running a website used to sell mainly drugs and firearms.

Federal police said in a statement Monday that the unnamed man was arrested June 8 in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe.

He is alleged to have been the sole administrator of a so-called darknet site on which illegal items were bought and sold since March 2013.

Police say the site in question was used to initiate the purchase of a firearm used in a shooting in Munich last July in which nine people and the attacker died.

Authorities were able to localize and seize the server which hosted the site.

Darknet sites can be visited only by using special software and aren’t visible to regular web users.

