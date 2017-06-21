502

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French press: 2 more…

French press: 2 more government ministers resign

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 2:51 am 06/21/2017 02:51am
Share

PARIS (AP) — The French press reports that two more French government ministers, including the minister of justice, are targeted in possible probes and have resigned, following on the heels of the defense minister.

Justice Minister Francois Bayrou and European Minister Marielle de Sarnez told the French press on Wednesday that they are leaving the government to allow newly elected President Emmanuel Macron to push his goal of cleaning up politics.

Bayrou has long headed the small centrist party called MODEM and de Sarnez was his top collaborator.

Like the ex-defense minister, Sylvie Goulard, they could be subjects of investigations over the use of parliamentary assistants who were improperly paid.

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French press: 2 more…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Monday's storms

Fierce storms, including a tornado, inundated the D.C. region. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News