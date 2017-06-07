800

French president Macron creates new counterterrorism unit

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 5:20 am 06/07/2017 05:20am
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a special meeting Wednesday aimed at creating a new counterterrorism unit, in the presence of government members and top security officials.

The French presidency said the defense council will outline details of a task force that will be in charge of coordinating counterterrorism efforts and intelligence services in the country.

The unit will be based at the Elysee palace, operational 24 hours a day and will act directly under the president’s authority — an unprecedented situation in the country, where some observers have denounced a lack of coordination between foreign and domestic intelligence services.

The creation of the task force was a campaign promise of Macron in a country marked by a series of attacks by Islamic extremists.

